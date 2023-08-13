Cwmbran-based Able is a not-for-profit social enterprise that works with young people and adults who have learning disabilities including autism by supporting them in a wide range of social activities.

The biggest element of Able’s work is the volunteer radio station they run, presented, produced and controlled by the supported people at the heart of the group.

The Able community gathering to celebrate the funding (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

A big party was held at Able’s headquarters at the old Upper Cwmbran School to celebrate the grant - totalling just under £100,000 - secured with the help of the Torfaen Voluntary Alliance.

The money will allow new top-quality audio equipment to be bought, including two brand new studios. This will enable better shows to be produced, which they hope will encourage the wider community of Torfaen to become involved.

“This means that the programmes and the podcasts that are already done with so much passion will now have so much more quality and sound really professional,” said managing director Shaun O’Dwyer. “It will make such a difference to everyone. I don’t think people realise the importance of music and sound on someone with learning difficulties.”

Nigel and Chris, two of the people supported by Able, feel the grant would allow them to feel more professional and provide more amazing opportunities.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities available for disabled people in radio, or in the media, and there should be more,” said Chris. “Coming to Able gives me that opportunity to be a part of something and a chance to just be myself.”

Nigel said: “I’ve been here a long time, and our equipment was falling apart, but now, we have the chance to try something new with this equipment and that’ll be really good for us.”

The Able community celebrate with the official cheque from the National Lottery (Image: Sallie Phillips, Newsquest)

Support worker Ellie Mason said: “The grant will really take our community to that next level, and that’s just so important.”

And her colleague Lily Wright added: “There’s not a lot of groups like us around to support people like this – that’s why this funding is so important as it’ll allow us to carry on supporting these people who need us.”

Giving these people a voice is something crucial to the team at Able.

Station manager Kevin Burke said: “What a lot of people don’t realise is for these guys, some of whom can’t speak so use noises to communicate, that’s their way of talking to us – they understand but can’t use the words. So, for us to be able to give them voices and get them heard in the wider community is really important.”

The new equipment will finally enable pre-recorded shows and lives to be stored online, meaning presenters can listen to themselves.

“For people like this, where you can’t replicate things very easily, being able to listen back to a recording will make them feel really proud in a way they haven’t for a long time,” explained Mr Burke.

If you want to get involved, you can find the Able headquarters at Nant Bran (former Upper Cwmbran School), Upper Cwmbran Road, Cwmbran, NP44 1SN or visit their website for more information on their work.