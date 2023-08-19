This year's Independent Traders Market falls on Saturday, September 2, the same day as Pride in the Port.

Shoppers can keep an eye on Newport Arcade social media for announcements on which traders will be there on the day.

Some 23 businesses have found a home at Newport Arcade which boasts everything from coffee and jewellery to yoga and a haircuts, as well as several surprises in between.

Dean Beddis brought his iconic CD and vinyl business Kriminal Records to Newport Arcade in April after leaving the neighbouring Market Arcade.

Reflecting on the number of big companies that have left Newport in recent years, Mr Beddis is surer than ever that independents like those in the arcade are the answer.

“People like the intrigue,” said Mr Beddis, taking in the new Skindred album with his customers and friends. “Individuality is a beautiful thing. You can go into a small shop and not know what you’re going to get there.”

Dean Beddis (Image: Sam Portillo)

Mr Beddis also cites the “community” feeling as one reason customers keep coming back.

“Half the time people go to buy a record, and they don’t even ask me!” he said.

Sam Pulley works in skateboard shop Freestyle, which dates back to 1995.

“It’s been a great 28 years,” said Mr Pulley, who also designs his own boards. “We hope, with our customers’ continued support, we can be here another 28.”

Sam Pulley, Freestyle. (Image: Sam Portillo)

Mr Pulley says there has been a “real buzz” in the arcade of late, with all the businesses keeping one eye on the market event.

A spokesperson for Newport Arcade said: "Everyone is welcome, there is something for everyone including various food stalls. We have lots of weird and wonderful small businesses all coming together to support each other and create an independent community here."

The Independent Traders Market is open between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, September 2, at Newport Arcade.