FANCY a home with a view that makes you the envy of your friends and followers? 

Pant Dyfn, on Usk Road near Caerleon, is being marketed by Number One Real Estate and is currently listed on Rightmove (with a fairly hefty price tag).

South Wales Argus: The property is set in the countryside

Described as a “beautiful countryside retreat” the main house and the coach house offer “outstanding panoramic views across the valley”, including a nearby reservoir.

South Wales Argus: The property is near a reservoir

It has plenty of photo opportunities to capture the panoramic surroundings, including during sunrises and sunsets.

South Wales Argus: Plenty of photo opportunities

South Wales Argus: Beautiful views from the property

And these "beautiful views" can be enjoyed from the decked sun terrace of the main property, accessed via French doors from the living room.

South Wales Argus: A terrace with a view!

The listing includes the main building (Pant Dfyn) along with a separate coach house, which has a double garage and a gym based on the ground floor.

South Wales Argus: Gym at the property

The first floor of the coach house includes a living room, a study, and bathroom.

South Wales Argus: Coach house living room

South Wales Argus: Coach house study

South Wales Argus: Coach house bathroom

The main property includes an entrance hallway which boasts limestone tiled floor, a free-standing log burner and a “convenient” WC.

On the ground floor there is a "spacious" dining room which includes engineered oak flooring.

South Wales Argus: Dining room with a view

More dining space can be found in the "stylish" kitchen which has a neutral colour scheme with quartz workstops and numerous built-in appliances.

South Wales Argus: The kitchen is very neutral

The “large” central island in the kitchen is ideal for entertaining guests while cooking (or if you fancy a change from the dining room).

South Wales Argus: A central island is in the kitchen

The utility room, which is also a fairly neutral colour scheme, has plenty of storage, a boiler which was fitted in 2021, and access to the back garden.  

South Wales Argus: Spacious utility room

The ground floor also includes the living room which includes a log burner and access to the outdoor terrace.

South Wales Argus: The living room includes access to the outdoor terrace

A log burner can also be found in the family room - built as a ground floor extension to the property in 2019.

South Wales Argus: Family room

The first floor includes four double bedrooms with "beautiful" countryside views, a shower room, and the "impressive" family bathroom.

South Wales Argus: "Impressive" family bathroom

Outside there is a Pod Point electric vehicle charging point with a converted socket in the garage to allow simultaneous charging for two vehicles.

The recently renewed driveway is approached via an electric gated entrance to a large turning and parking area, patio, decked sun terrace and fenced paddock with two stables.

South Wales Argus: The property

More photos and information can be found on the listing at https://rb.gy/7dwrv