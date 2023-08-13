Pant Dyfn, on Usk Road near Caerleon, is being marketed by Number One Real Estate and is currently listed on Rightmove (with a fairly hefty price tag).

Described as a “beautiful countryside retreat” the main house and the coach house offer “outstanding panoramic views across the valley”, including a nearby reservoir.

It has plenty of photo opportunities to capture the panoramic surroundings, including during sunrises and sunsets.

And these "beautiful views" can be enjoyed from the decked sun terrace of the main property, accessed via French doors from the living room.

The listing includes the main building (Pant Dfyn) along with a separate coach house, which has a double garage and a gym based on the ground floor.

The first floor of the coach house includes a living room, a study, and bathroom.

The main property includes an entrance hallway which boasts limestone tiled floor, a free-standing log burner and a “convenient” WC.

On the ground floor there is a "spacious" dining room which includes engineered oak flooring.

More dining space can be found in the "stylish" kitchen which has a neutral colour scheme with quartz workstops and numerous built-in appliances.

The “large” central island in the kitchen is ideal for entertaining guests while cooking (or if you fancy a change from the dining room).

The utility room, which is also a fairly neutral colour scheme, has plenty of storage, a boiler which was fitted in 2021, and access to the back garden.

The ground floor also includes the living room which includes a log burner and access to the outdoor terrace.

A log burner can also be found in the family room - built as a ground floor extension to the property in 2019.

The first floor includes four double bedrooms with "beautiful" countryside views, a shower room, and the "impressive" family bathroom.

Outside there is a Pod Point electric vehicle charging point with a converted socket in the garage to allow simultaneous charging for two vehicles.

The recently renewed driveway is approached via an electric gated entrance to a large turning and parking area, patio, decked sun terrace and fenced paddock with two stables.

More photos and information can be found on the listing at https://rb.gy/7dwrv