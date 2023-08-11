A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital with what are being described as "potentially life-changing injuries" after a crash on the A48.
The crash happened near the village of Penhow in Monmouthshire, on the A48, at around 3pm today (Friday, August 11)
Gwent Police attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The collision involved two cars: a Hyundai and a Range Rover.
The driver of the Hyundai, a woman, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries, Gwent Police have confirmed.
A passenger in the same car, a 13-year-old girl, was taken to hospital for treatment.
The teenager's injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
