Gwent Police figures reveal there were 420 reports of vehicle crime in Newport policing areas between January and June 2023, up from 379 in the first half of 2022.

But reports in June 2023 were almost twice as numerous as they were in June 2022.

Vehicle crime offences include theft from a vehicle, theft of a vehicle and interference with a vehicle.

Gwent Police logged 15 incidents in St Julians between January and May and 15 in June alone. None of those 30 investigations have resulted in a suspect being identified, with only three still ongoing.

“Due to the nature of these crimes, identifying a suspect can be difficult,” said Gwent Police Chief Superintendent Carl Williams. “Car thefts and thefts from cars typically occur in residential areas, with limited high-quality CCTV, and at night or the early hours of the morning when there are limited witnesses.”

Speaking about the localised spikes, Chf Spt Williams said that vehicle crime “generally” increased during the summer months when people spend more time away from home.

“Offenders tend to return to a neighbourhood which they’ve already entered and where they’ve already committed crimes, which potentially explains why you can see clusters in certain areas at certain times – for example, the St Julians area in June, Pill in May and Tredegar Park in April,” Chf Spt Williams said.

Louise Marshall from Shaftesbury captured a stranger breaking into her neighbour’s car at 1.13am, Tuesday, August 8, after an officer suggested that she install a front-door camera in February.

“I did feel safer with the camera, but not anymore,” Ms Marshall said. “I won’t leave my house without someone with me, not even to go to the corner shop.

“I’ve considered moving but I’ve been here for 13 years. The police need to do something about it.”

Chf Spt Williams said: “The public can help us by reporting any suspicious activity that they see in their area and if they do fall victim of this type of crime, trying not to touch any items until the police have attended so that we can maximise opportunities to gain forensic evidence."

The force also has the We Don’t Buy Crime Team which is dedicated to tackling acquisitive crime.

“Through the deployment of covert assets, as well as the use of SmartWater marking, officers are able to target the most prolific offenders and reunite owners with their property,” Chf Spt Williams said.

Gwent Police are reminding the public to remove all their personal belongings from the vehicle including documents and electronic items and, where possible, park somewhere that is neither secluded nor dark.

Vehicle owners should also take care to prevent "fishing" opportunities where criminals can gain access with a hand or coat-hanger and never leave the engine running.

