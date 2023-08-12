The shower is popular with sky gazers due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors caused by the Earth slamming into the debris left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle in July and August every year.

The shower produces very bright meteors and is one of the most active. There is a high chance of seeing fireballs as well as meteors with long trains.

It is called the Perseids because the meteors seem to originate from the constellation of Perseus.

When will the Perseid meteor shower be visible in Wales this weekend?





This year, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak during the night of Saturday, August 12, into the early hours of August 13, with up to 100 shooting stars an hour.

The best time to view the shower is reportedly between midnight and 5.30 am.

The best places in Wales to watch the Perseid meteor shower?





The Perseid meteor shower is reportedly best viewed from the northern hemisphere and in ideal conditions with no clouds or light pollution.

According to the Royal Astronomical Society, meteor showers are easy to watch and no special equipment is needed. In fact, they are best viewed with the naked eye.

According to BBC Weather, the forecast for Saturday is looking wet and miserable, not ideal conditions for viewing a meteor shower.

South Wales

Newport: 19 degrees - Thundery showers and a moderate breeze;

Cwmbran: 19 degrees - Thundery showers and a moderate breeze;

Monmouth: 20 degrees - Thundery showers and a moderate breeze;

Barry: 19 degrees - Thundery showers and a moderate breeze;

Ammanford: 18 degrees - Thundery showers and a fresh breeze.

Pembrokeshire

Haverfordwest: 18 degrees - Thundery showers and a fresh breeze.

North Wales

Wrexham: 19 degrees - Light rain and a moderate breeze;

Flint: 21 degrees - thundery showers and a moderate breeze;

Rhyl: 20 degrees - light rain and a moderate breeze;

Llandudno: 19 degrees - light rain and a moderate breeze.

Mid-Wales/Powys

Newtown: 18 degrees - thundery showers and a moderate breeze.

The 2023 Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend 🌠 There is a fair amount of cloud in the forecast, with perhaps tonight offering the best viewing potential



— Met Office (@metoffice) August 11, 2023

But don't worry, if clouds and horrible weather make viewing impossible on the peak night itself, the shower will continue until August 24.

Tips for catching the best view of the Perseid meteor shower

According to the astronomical app Star Walk, you can start looking for meteors as soon as it goes dark before the moon rises.

Experts suggest it is favourable to try to spot meteors when the Moon is below the horizon or when it is in its crescent phase because otherwise it acts as natural light pollution and will prevent the fainter meteors from being visible.

This year, we have the best conditions for observing the mighty Perseids – one of the most anticipated meteor showers 🌠
— Star Walk (@StarWalk) August 11, 2023

The Star Walk website says the "gazing essentials" to help you catch a glimpse of the meteor shower this weekend include:

Start looking for meteors when the sky goes dark before the Moon rises

Find out the radiant’s position in the skies; the higher it climbs, the more meteors you’ll likely see

Find an open place with a dark sky, away from the city lights

Give this breathtaking event at least an hour of your time to see as many meteors as possible

Bring a deck chair or a camp cot to lie on

The Perseid meteor shower has been active since mid-July and will run until August 24.