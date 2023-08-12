Live

Comic Con Wales 2023 taking place at Newport's ICC today

  • Comic Con Wales 2023 is taking place at the Newport's ICC today.
  • 24 guests have been announced for the event which will take place across today and tomorrow.
  • The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Sean Gunn, and Michael Rooker from Guardians of the Galaxy are just some of the guests that are due to attend.

