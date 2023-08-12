- Comic Con Wales 2023 is taking place at the Newport's ICC today.
- 24 guests have been announced for the event which will take place across today and tomorrow.
- The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Sean Gunn, and Michael Rooker from Guardians of the Galaxy are just some of the guests that are due to attend.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here