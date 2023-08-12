ONE person has died, while another six remain in critical condition after a boat carrying migrants across the English Channel sank this morning.
Early on Saturday morning, information was received from a patrol boat that a migrant boat was sinking off Sangatte, a statement from France’s Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea said.
Two British ships and several French vessels were involved in a search and rescue operation which saw 50 people rescued.
Six people were recovered in a serious condition and one, who was taken by helicopter to Calais hospital, was declared dead.
It is understood Home Secretary Suella Braverman will chair a meeting with Border Force officials later.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident in the Channel. HM Coastguard are working on a co-ordinated response and further information will be provided in due course.”
An investigation has also been opened by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.
This incident follows 17 more individuals being rescued from the English Channel this week after falling into the water from a small migrant boat.
It is believed this took the number of people rescued from the English Channel crossing on small boats in the last five-and-a-half years to around 100,000.
