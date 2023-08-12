Drivers will see more disruption to their journeys, as overtaking will also be prohibited at The Coldra.

This is due to works taking place on the entire length of the A449, which includes temporary traffic signs being permanently removed.

The no overtaking order and temporary 10mph speed limit will be in place from 8pm on Monday, August 14, until 6am the following morning, and again between the same times for the following four days, ending on 6am on Friday, August 18.

Although the order is only expected to operate between these days, it will remain valid for a maximum period of 18 months as a contingency, should the work need to be rescheduled or other work is required, according to the Welsh Government.