Live

Emergency services at scene of crash on Usk Way, Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Transport
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • The emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Usk Way in Newport.
  • Gwent Police is advising those travelling to avoid the area.
  • There is also heavy congestion on the M4 eastbound and westbound.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos