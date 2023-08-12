On Thursday, August 10, Alex Thomas was walking his sister's dog Brie in Pontypool when he spotted two dead ducks - one of which appeared to have been shot through the neck.

There had previously been a family of five ducks with ducklings in the pond near St Alban's High School.

Mr Thomas believes the ducks were killed with an air rifle.

The dead duck can be seen towards the bottom of the picture (Image: Alex Thomas)

Mr Thomas said: “I took my sister's dog Brie to the pond, there had been a family of five ducks.

“I couldn’t see any of the ducks on Thursday, I looked down and I saw a duck’s body.

“It one clean hole through its neck, two adult ducks had been shot with an air rifle. There was no sign of the ducklings.

“I was disappointed, I love seeing the animals, wildlife and people in the park.

“The ducks were still there a couple of hours later and were there on Friday at midday, 24 hours after I had first seen them.

“Acts like this ruin it for everyone especially for the wildlife.”

The pond in Pontypool Park where the ducks were found dead (Image: Alex Thomas)

Pontypool Fawr ward councillor Gaynor James called the act "heartbreaking".

“This makes me sick," she said. "It is just heartbreaking.

“I have reported it to get the poor dead ducks removed.

“Any witnesses please come forward.”