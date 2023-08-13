The Maindee pub on Chepstow Road closed on Sunday, July 2, for the £215,000 facelift - and reopened on Wednesday, August 9.

The pub has undergone a complete interior transformation which includes a brand-new bar area, furniture, wooden flooring, soft furnishings, fixtures and fittings throughout.

While the external refurbishment includes new lighting and signage to greet customers.

Sneak peak inside The Maindee (Image: Houston)

The fresh decor gives The Maindee "a warmer, more welcoming feel to appeal to all the local community".

Manager Emma Lewis, who has run the pub for the past 18 months, will continue running The Maindee alongside her partner, John, and team.

Ms Lewis, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon.”

Outside the Newport pub (Image: Houston)

Guests can enjoy a variety of drinks at the pub including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions and sport lovers can watch both Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The pub is set to host a regular schedule of entertainment such as karaoke, games clubs, quiz nights and live music.

Ms Lewis’ first aim for the newly decorated pub is to raise money to have a defibrillator installed on-site.

Speaking to the Argus last week Ms Lewis said: “We are also getting a defibrillator as we have some elderly customers who we worry about.

“It’s like a family here, it’s such an easy going pub and everyone helps out each other.

“We have teenagers playing darts with older people, it is really lovely to see, it is a proper community pub.”

The Maindee reopened on Wednesday, 9 August (Image: Houston)

The pub is part of Proper Pubs, a division of Admiral Taverns, which has more than 175 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Matthew Gurney, operations director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Maindee looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.

"On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Emma Lewis and her team, every success for the future in making the Maindee a fantastic hub of the community.

“Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations and charity walks. Proper Pubs recently installed its 100th defibrillator across its estate through fundraising with the help of its locals.”