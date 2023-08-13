The Forget-me-not Chorus expanded to Newport nine years ago, and now extends across Wales, battling against the challenges of dementia with the power of music.

They have been actively working with people living with dementia three weeks every month. They have opened sessions to everyone who has dementia and their loved ones to join them and sing during a 12-week term, at the end of which they come together to sing at an event in front of their family and friends.

Participants span different age groups and include those with early-onset dementia, families, and loved ones. Through community choirs, the Forget-me-not Chorus seeks to cultivate a sense of belonging among those grappling with dementia.

Spearheaded by Sue Mizon and her granddaughter Thea Barnes, the chorus recently hosted a garden party to raise funds for its Newport branch. Thea, just eight years old, drew inspiration from her own family's connection to the cause as her great grandmother was a member of the Forget-me-not Chorus for a long time.

The group's reach also extends through four community choirs, 20 'Singing Strong' care home choirs, and a hospital choir, touching the lives of over 1,000 people every week. They also actively work in two care homes in Newport; Spring Gardens and Qumran House. Alongside that they been now regularly doing Zoom chorus sessions in which more than 40 care homes across the country join.

Kate Wooldridge, chief executive officer of the Forget Me Not Chorus, said they are advocating for a shift in perspective when it comes to addressing dementia. She underscores the significance of referring to individuals as "living with dementia" rather than labelling them as "suffering with dementia".

"Through our actions, we seek to normalize and foster understanding of dementia," she said.

Ms Wooldridge added studies have shown that engaging in singing can stimulate brain regions linked to emotion and memory, amplifying breathing patterns and, crucially, fostering connections that transcend cognitive barriers.

In line with their mission, the Forget Me Not Chorus is organising a singing event at the Bethany Baptist Church in Rhiwbina on Saturday, September 23, commemorating those who have lost their lives to dementia.

Ms Wooldridge said: "Through such events we want to increase awareness of dementia to be spread Wales and beyond."