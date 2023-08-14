Smart TVs, computers, kitchen appliances, and furniture have never been more affordable to the average person. Not withstanding the carbon emissions of transporting these goods from the other side of the world, the environmental impact of the global economy can be seen in the waste packaging it produces.

And it is local authorities often left carrying the can - or bin - to deal with it.

As the residents across Caerphilly County Borough who have had a warning sticker attached to their brown bin will know, polystyrene is not accepted by the council for recycling - which means it ends up in landfill.

But one company, operating out of Penallta Industrial Estate, wants that to change - and is already one of the UK's top recyclers of the white waste packaging.

Graham Middleton, right, and employee Craig Greaney at the factory. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

GM Polystyrene was founded by Graham Middleton in Caerphilly back in 1989, before relocating to its current location 30 years ago.

Mr Middleton, who is the company's managing director, is "passionate" about keeping polystyrene out of landfill and protecting the environment.

In the space of a year, Mr Middleton says his company will reduce the amount of polystyrene in local landfill by as much as 50 tonnes - roughly 200 articulated lorries' worth.

At its base, the company compacts polystyrene it collects - turning it into a material that can be further compacted and then reused to make an a variety of products, including underfloor insulation and coat hangers, for example.

Most of the polystyrene processed by the company is exported to countries across Europe, particularly Belgium, Germany and Spain. According to Mr Middleton, there is no outlet for this material in the UK.

Polystyrene blocks processed by GM Polystyrene being loaded onto a lorry. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

However, some of the polystyrene taken in by the firm is made into products such as cake dummies, while some are shaped into things like Christmas presents or gingerbread people, which can be used for decorations.

These products are made on site in Penallta and can be bought through the company's website.

Originally from Cardiff, Mr Middleton set up the business having already worked in the polystyrene industry.

"I wanted to decided my own destiny", he said, "I've been in the industry 40 years now and I'm still learning."

Mr Middleton said his company, which has four members of staff, has been in discussions with Caerphilly County Borough Council, and is looking to work with other businesses to recycle their polystyrene.

Graham Middleton with some of the machinery at the firm's factory on Penallta Industrial Estate. Picture: Caerphilly Observer (Image: Caerphilly Observer)

He said: "We would be happy to discuss collections or deliveries with any business."

As for residents, polystyrene can be dropped off at the company's factory, on unit 15, Penallta Industrial Estate, every Friday between 9am and midday.

Recently, the firm has been working with Cardiff-based television production company Severn Screen Ltd, recycling all polystyrene used in the production of shows such as The Steeltown Murders.