From Star Wars to Marvel and even Disney’s Stitch from Lilo and Stitch, the time and effort most put into their costumes in this year's event was fantastic.

The event kicked off a weekend of fun, with stars from Vampire Diaries, Guardians of the Galaxy, Sons of Anarchy, Harry Potter, back to the Future, Stranger Things, Doctor Who and many more all in attendance.

For most, it was a childhood dream to dress up as their favourite character, as well as meet their heroes.

Kerry Kell, from Newcastle, took her first-ever flight to visit South Wales for the first time and had nothing but praise for Newport.

Kerry Kell braved her first ever flight to visit Newport for the first time (Image: newsquest)

She said: “I took my first flight ever yesterday, which was a fear I conquered. It's my first time in Wales as I have never been before, and I absolutely love the place.

“The people are amazing here in Newport, it’s a beautiful place and the local people are very friendly I love it and it is a great place for a convention.”

Organisers Monopoly Events booked 24 guests for this year’s event, with Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley proving to be the most popular as queues were around the arena to meet the Vampire Diaries duo.

A spokesperson for Monopoly events said: “It has been the most popular, as we have sold out today and it has been really busy.”

For most it was a dream to meet the duo, the Argus caught up with a fan of the Vampire Diaries series.

Paris Hancock, 14 said: “Both Paul and Ian are nice, Ian spent a lot of time communicating but they are both busy which is understanding. I am a huge fan of the show and Damon (Ian) is my favourite.”

Paris Hancock queued to visit the Salvatore Brothers (Image: newsquest)

Many fans travelled from as far as Ireland and Stoke on Trent to attend the event, but for most, it wasn’t just about meeting their hero but dressing up and being themselves amongst other cosplay fans.

William, from Ebbw Vale dressed up as Rita Repulsa from the original Power Rangers attended the first Comic Con Wales event last year and felt he could be himself at the event.

He added: “Just being a massive nerd I love going to conventions, and this is my second comic con the one last year wasn’t as packed, but this year has had so many people attend.

“I don’t want to say be someone else, but I wanted to dress up as one of my favourite characters for the day.

“Compared to last year it is so much more lively and happier atmosphere considering the weather of course.”

William dressed as Rita Repulsa, from the original Power Rangers (Image: Newsquest)

Outside the event were film and tv props from Stranger Things, Batman, and Ghostbusters.

Meanwhile, inside the main hall, it was filled with movie props and photo opportunities, along with pop Vinyls to signed posters along with a wide variety of merchandise.

Main hall filled with memorabilia and Cars from Stranger Things and Ghostbusters (Image: Newsquest)

Fans dressed as the likes of Spiderman, Rocket & Groot, Mario, Luigi and many other classic video game or movie favourites for day one of the event.

Comic-Con Wales will continue tomorrow, Sunday, August 13, for the second day of the weekend event at the ICC Wales.

See more pictures from the event below:

Disney's Stitch from Lilo & Stitch (Image: newsquest)

Boy dresses as Master Chief from Halo, along with his sister dressed as Wednesday, from the Adams Family (Image: newsquest)

Becky and Kyle from barry with their six month old baby Cassie dressed up as a ghostbuster (Image: newsquest)

Kyle Marsh and roxie winnepeg dressed up as Michalangello from Ninja Turtles and Luigi (Image: Newsquest)

Soldier from video game Command & Conquer: Renegade Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath (Image: Newsquest)

Faith keepins as wednesday Addams, on the set of Stranger Things (Image: Newsquest)

Darren Davies as batman and Katherine drew as Batwoman (Image: Newsquest)

Heroes of geek, little vamp and van wolf Heroes of geek, little vamp and van wolf (Image: newsquest)

Queues for Ian Somerhalder and Paul Welsey from The Vampire Diaries (Image: newsquest)

Film and Tv props and a Scout trouper entering tardis (Image: Newsquest)

Alfie and his dad along with his mum travelled 3 hours from Stoke on trend they pose with Davros a half-Kaled half-cyborg (Image: newsquest)

