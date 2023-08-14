The Welsh Charitables RFC is holding its first fundraising dinner since the death of honorary secretary David 'Dapper' Power.

Mr Power, 64, was cycling on Cwmbran Drive on Christmas Eve, 2020, when he was hit from behind by a van. He died at the scene.

He lived in Oakfield and was well known for organising dinners with famous guest speakers to raise money for charity - raising around £130,000 over the years.

The charity's next event will see Derek Bevan, the former international rugby referee, entertain guests at a dinner in Greenmeadow Golf Club on Friday, September 15.

David 'Dapper' Power. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

His sister Sue Hobbs told Cwmbran Life: “David would be delighted that it’s still going on. I’m delighted that it’s going forward. That’s really encouraging news.”

Following his death Ms Hobbs said she and her family were "overwhelmed" with the tributes to him from the rugby world.

The group's chairman, former Wales and Great Britain rugby league international Jim Mills, said: “I’m happy with it. It would have been sad to see it close down and stop after all the work Dapper put in.

"He built it up over the years, organising and selling tickets. There were great dinners.”

Alongside Derek Bevan will be a number of former international and British Lions and two current Wales women internationals.

The Welsh Charitables RFC. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Tickets for the five-course dinner are £35. Meet 6.30pm for a 7.15pm sit down. Contact Michael Vernall on mtvernallhse@outlook.com for more information.

All the money raised on the night will go to the Benevolent Association, WREX the Welsh Former International Players Benevolent Association, Ty Hafan, The Princes Trust Cymru, The Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust and St David’s Hospice Care.