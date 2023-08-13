The event at Holy Trinity Church Hall in Ystrad Mynach on Tuesday, August 8, was arranged by the Michael Climer Legacy Fund.

Mr Climer and his wife Judith were actively engaged in fundraising efforts for local charitable causes.

He was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2015 and - given a prognosis of six to 12 months - arranged for a financial contribution to be left to establish a charity in his name.

The primary goal of the charity was to aid individuals within the local community, in collaboration with Holy Trinity Church in Ystrad Mynach, a place he frequented and held close affection for.

Mr Climer passed away at the age of 69 in May 2017 .

Remembering her husband, Mrs Climer said: "He was stoic to the end in our home and on his last day he told me the words, 'make a difference'."

Since then, the fund, under the supervision of Mrs Climer, has been dedicated to providing meaningful assistance to those in need.

A team from ISA Training, part of the Education8 Training Group, got involved at the event earlier this week to offer complimentary hair and beauty services to attendees of all ages, from children to adults.

Mrs Climer said the anticipation was palpable as individuals queued up early, eagerly awaiting their turn for a fresh haircut or a stylish manicure.

Donna Friend, ISA Training programme manager, highlighted the profound impact of such gestures, saying: "The difference it can make to people's well-being is incredible.

"One customer was reduced to tears because they hadn't had their hair cut in two years. It feels great to be doing something small to help make a big difference."

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Mrs Climer supported the community by delivering food and offering assistance to those facing hardship.

And once pandemic restrictions began to ease, she set up the weekly Food Co-op at Holy Trinity Church Hall, providing a selection of essential items for a modest fee, fostering a warm and welcoming atmosphere where patrons can also enjoy complimentary tea, coffee, cakes, and biscuits.

With support from the National Lottery, the fund has expanded its reach to encompass a range of areas, from gardening equipment to counselling services, creating a multifaceted approach to community well-being.

Mrs Climer said she looks forward to continuing to create a community which her husband had wished for before he passed away, one step at a time.