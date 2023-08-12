POLICE are appealing for information to find a girl who has been reported as missing.
Molly Morgan, 17, was last seen at around 3.45pm on Friday, August 11 in Cwmbran train station boarding a train to Pontypool and officers are concerned for her welfare.
She is believed to be wearing a navy blue hoodie with a black top underneath.
Molly from Cwmbran is described as of slight build with long brown hair, often worn in a ponytail. She's around 5ft 2in tall and has known links to Nottinghamshire.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300268607.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here