Molly Morgan, 17, was last seen at around 3.45pm on Friday, August 11 in Cwmbran train station boarding a train to Pontypool and officers are concerned for her welfare.

She is believed to be wearing a navy blue hoodie with a black top underneath.

Molly from Cwmbran is described as of slight build with long brown hair, often worn in a ponytail. She's around 5ft 2in tall and has known links to Nottinghamshire.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300268607.