Gwent Police were looking for a wanted person in Ringland when the The National Police Air Service (NPAS) spotted a Surron bike riding dangerously along footpaths, putting the public at risk.

Police helicopter flying over Newport last night (Image: Gwent Police)

The rider was arrested after trying to escape.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Following an escape attempt, we arrested the rider and pillion.

The seized bike (Image: Gwent Police)

"Seized and won't be returned."

Also last night Gwent Police located a car which had false plates.

The stolen car (Image: Gwent Police)

Checks revealed it was an outstanding stolen vehicle.

The car will be reunited with the rightful owner, according to the force.