A police helicopter was called to Newport last night, 12 August, after a rider attempted to escape the force.
Gwent Police were looking for a wanted person in Ringland when the The National Police Air Service (NPAS) spotted a Surron bike riding dangerously along footpaths, putting the public at risk.
The rider was arrested after trying to escape.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Following an escape attempt, we arrested the rider and pillion.
"Seized and won't be returned."
Also last night Gwent Police located a car which had false plates.
Checks revealed it was an outstanding stolen vehicle.
The car will be reunited with the rightful owner, according to the force.
