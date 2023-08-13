A police helicopter was called to Newport last night, 12 August, after a rider attempted to escape the force.

Gwent Police were looking for a wanted person in Ringland when the The National Police Air Service (NPAS) spotted a Surron bike riding dangerously along footpaths, putting the public at risk.

South Wales Argus: Police helicopter flying over Newport last nightPolice helicopter flying over Newport last night (Image: Gwent Police)

The rider was arrested after trying to escape.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Following an escape attempt, we arrested the rider and pillion.

South Wales Argus: The seized bikeThe seized bike (Image: Gwent Police)

"Seized and won't be returned."

Also last night Gwent Police located a car which had false plates.

South Wales Argus: The stolen car The stolen car (Image: Gwent Police)

Checks revealed it was an outstanding stolen vehicle. 

The car will be reunited with the rightful owner, according to the force.