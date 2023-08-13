A Surron type bike was located in the Ringland area, it is the second bike to be seized in Ringland last night.

The rider was detained and arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

The National Police Air Service helped Gwent Police catch and arrest the rider.

The bike was seized and will be crushed, according to the police.

Also last night in Newport a rider, who was driving dangeously along footpaths, was arrested and a stolen car was found.