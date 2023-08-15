The Cwtch Animal Homestay, located at Pentre Lane, Henllys, will host the event at their dog adventure park from Saturday, August 19, until Monday, August 28.

The Cwtch Animal Homestay also run a dog sensory park everything there is in shades of yellow, blue and grey - the only colours dogs can see.

Family dog Elvis is getting in the ‘Cwtchella’ spirit (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Owners pay to book an exclusive slot for their dog to run around a large field and enjoy playing on equipment including climbing frames and slides.

Johanna Whettall said: “Customers can enjoy 45 minutes in our sole use secure dog park, exploring the agility and adventure obstacles and to enter the competition they will need to get a photo of their dog in-front of the festival theme display and tag us on our socials.

“The prizes are:

“1st place - A Cwtch hamper full of treats for them and their dog and a free park session voucher.

“2nd place- Free park session voucher.

“3rd place- Free park session voucher.

Previous themed events the family business has held (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

“The adventure park will be decorated with paper lanterns, balloons, banners, bunting and everything else festival themed, there will be a large basket of props such as hats, headbands, sunglasses, outfits etc for customers to photograph their dogs with if they want to get involved.

“We have held themed competitions in the past and they have always been popular with our customers that visit, a bit of fun for dogs, owners and the kids in the six-week holidays.

“We have two secure dog parks on site at The Cwtch, an Adventure and Sensory park. These are sole use only so when booked the customer will have exclusive use of the park for their time slot.

The pups are getting ready for ‘Cwtchella’ (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

"Their dog can enjoy off lead exercise in a completely secure and stimulating environment. We are also in the process of building a luxury dog boarding facility.”

The cost to enter ‘Cwtchella’ is £15 Monday to Friday and £17 on Saturday and Sunday.

If your dog needs a holiday, then your pet will be pleased to hear that the family business is also to open a dog boutique hotel.

Poster for the festival (Image: Cwtch Animal Homestay)

Planning permission for the hotel has now been granted.

Speaking to the Argus last November owner Kathy King said: “This will be the first dog boutique hotel in Wales – there will be about 12 suites.

“It will look nothing like a dog kennel – it will be designed very uniquely.

“When people bring their dogs, it will be a farmhouse kitchen so it will look like they are going into someone’s home.

“It will have a doggy lounge with a TV, in the afternoon they can watch films – Lady in the Tramp one day and 101 Dalmatians the next.”