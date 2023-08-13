PD Kona tracked down a driver who abandoned their car and then proceeded to run from the police in Pontllanfraith last night, 12 August.

The tracking abilities of PD Kona also helped land another person in custody.

PD Kona (Image: Gwent Police)

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “PD Kona was hot on the heels of a driver who decided to abandon their car and run from police in Pontllanfraith last night.

“Thanks to the tracking abilities of this amazing creature another person found themselves in custody.”