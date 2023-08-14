James Williams, CEO of Supply 2 Location Group, one of the UK's leading suppliers of location services and logistics to the film and High End TV industry, said: "Following the conclusion of our management buy-out in June 2022, we are delighted to announce our turnover for the year ending May 31 2023 was £10.2m, which is an 18.4 per cent increase on last year and maintains our profile of sustained growth over the last four years.

"This increase is reflective of the success and continued growth of the UK's film and HETV industry."

Mr Williams, whose business has a base in Caldicot along with two in London, two in Scotland, one in the Midlands and one in Liverpool, said: "Over the past year, we have also made several strategic investments in our overall plan to complete our UK-wide network.

"In December, we opened our Northern depot, quickly followed by our second Scottish depot at Pioneer Studios and our seventh depot serving the Midlands.

"These depots will continue to contribute to our growth by providing a highly effective, seamless, integrated hub and spoke network across the UK.

"As part of our strategy to reinvest in the latest equipment including environmentally friendly plant, Stage V generators and battery solutions, we have maintained our capital expenditure in line with the previous year at £1.5m.

"We are currently in negotiations to establish our first international depot.

"The industry as a whole, including supply chain infrastructure and technical operations, continues to be affected by the ongoing screenwriters' and actors' strikes in America. This will have a far-reaching financial impact around the globe, and we can only hope that it is quickly resolved."

"Supply 2 Location Group continues to lead the way in offering innovative, cost-effective, and flexible solutions tailored to our clients' budgets, time and location constraints.

"This depth of experience and determination to be the industry market leader in providing a quality service to the world’s leading TV and film production companies has seen us support this year Walt Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Warner Bros' The Batman, Paramount's Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning andBBC's Wolf."