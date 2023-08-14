The former Strictly star told fans she would be stepping down from her Sunday morning radio show over the weekend.

A year after joining the station, Helen told co-host Lloyd Griffith live on air: “You’re emotional because I’m leaving.

“I’m not alright about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real.”

Helen added: “"I've loved every minute of the past year.

"Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It’s hard to know what to say without getting emotional!"

The former Countryfile host said she was stepping away from her radio show to spend more time with her children, Ernie, eight, Louis, five, and Elsie, one.

Her exit comes after she reportedly came under fire from BBC bosses for including brand mentions in her show Instagram posts.

A BBC spokesperson told MailOnline: "Helen pays for the clothes she wears on the show and does not have relationships with the brands tagged.

"She has now removed brand mentions from social posts linked to the programme."

BBC rules warn presenters not to promote “products, goods, services or clothing”.

The strict rule on promotions reads: “No on-air talent should promote products, goods, services or clothing they use."