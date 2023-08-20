That’s the Sprit host paranormal investigation events and ghost hunts at some of the most allegedly haunted buildings across south Wales.

They have secured Bedwas Workmen’s Hall in Caerphilly for January 19.

The events are designed to allow guests to explore for ghostly activity, with specialist high-tech equipment to aid them in their investigations, all while guided by an experienced team member.

As a mixture of spiritual, scientific and sceptical minds, there is something for everyone with the events tailored to all personalities when it comes to the paranormal.

Most of the team are from Caerphilly and the surrounding areas, which is why they have chosen to bring their ghost hunting home.

This also means they can help support their local community and businesses by encouraging interest in local historical buildings and the businesses around them.

They hire local venues, providing customers with access to places they may not have usually been able to go, while also teaching people about parts of the community and what it has to offer all at the same time of engaging in the passion of ghost hunting and all things paranormal.

That’s the Spirit owner Chloe Davies said: “We have noticed that as time goes on more and more people are becoming more open and interested in the paranormal and want to find answers for themselves.

"We noticed a gap in the market in south Wales and wanted to give our guests a chance to come together and explore the paranormal with us in a safe environment.”

Ms Davies launched That’s the Spirit after her maternity leave to follow her interest in the paranormal after an experience at her own home a few years ago.

She said: “My vision for That’s the Spirit is to create a home for all fellow paranormal lovers to come together and share their love for ghost hunting, but we won’t just stop there.

"We will be expanding into paranormal related products shortly, which will be great for the aspiring ghost hunter.

"All our products are handmade by small local businesses and made exclusive for That’s the Spirit. We will also be hosting workshops on how to become a paranormal investigator in the next year.”

That’s the Spirit have sold out their next two events at the Skirrid Inn in Abergavenny and the Newbridge Memo.

You can get in touch with That’s the Spirit through their socials and website, where you can keep up to date with new venues, events and all company information.

They are available on all social media platforms where you can keep up to date with everything going on at That’s the Spirit.

Ms Davies added: “We hand pick our favourite venues to share with the public in the hopes that they can have an unforgettable spooky night with us!”