Wilko announced it had fallen into administration on Thursday (August 10) after failing to secure a rescue deal, putting more than 400 stores and 12,500 jobs across the UK at risk.

The announcement came just a week after Wilko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Jackson revealed the company expected to enter insolvency after failing to secure a takeover to help the business with “mounting cash pressures”.

The retailer filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators at the High Court on Thursday, August 3 before announcing it had fallen into administration a week later.

Mr Jackson on Thursday said the firm had “a significant level of interest” but was “left with no choice but to take this unfortunate action” after being unable to close a deal in time.

Pwc, who has taken over the administration process, said initially all Wilko stores would continue to trade as normal and without any immediate redundancies, while discussions with interested parties continued.

However, added if a buyer for some or all of the group was not found, "it is likely that store closures and redundancies will follow".

Dunelm and other retailers offer Wilko staff "guaranteed" job interview

UK retailers including Duenlm, Home Bargains and The Works have reached out to Wilko staff offering them assistance in finding a new job with some guaranteeing them job interviews.

More than 12,500 Wilko employees will be without work if a new buyer is not found and stores across the UK are forced to close.

Dunelm said they would fast-track all applications from Wilko staff, meaning they were guaranteed an interview for any available roles with the high street retailer.

Dunelm on Linkedin said: "As a fellow retailer, we are very saddened to hear the news about Wilko and are thinking of all the colleagues who have been affected.

"We’d therefore like to offer our immediate support and bring to your attention some fantastic opportunities we are currently offering in our retail, head office and distribution functions.

"We have also agreed a fast-track application process to Wilko colleagues, guaranteeing all those who apply an opportunity to have an interview."

The Works were also among those to offer a lifeline to Wilko staff, also guaranteeing them an interview for any of the roles available with the company.

The Works, also on Linkedin said: "We're genuinely sorry to hear about all the colleagues affected with Wilko right now.

"If we can support anyone, please help them get in touch with us and we'll guarantee an interview if there's a role available."

Home Bargains has 500 stores across the UK and currently has over 300 job vacancies on offer (at the time of publication).

The retailer said it was also saddened to hear the news about Wilko and would help staff affected by the administration find a new job.

Home Bargains said: "We are saddened to hear of the news about Wilko and are thinking of all the colleagues who are affected.

"We’d like to offer our support and are currently recruiting across retail, distribution and head office functions."

All Wilko stores at risk of closure after company falls into administration

Wilko has 408 stores (at the time of publication) and all are at risk of closing after the company entered administration on Thursday (August 10).

Wilko stores are located across the UK including in places like London (nine stores), Leeds (seven) and Leicester (five).

See the map below for the full list of Wilko stores located across the UK:

Mr Jackson, Wilko CEO in an open letter on Thursday, said: “We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration.

“We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”