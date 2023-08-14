The governments in England and Wales gave landlords permission to serve takeaway pints through hatches to customers in the street when they were forced to close their premises throughout lockdown.

But now the licensing scheme brought in by the Home Office in July 2020 will remain.

It follows the recent news of the plans which suggested there would be no extension on the matter and the rules were set to end in September.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the news (Image: Getty)

However, The Sun has exclusively revealed prime minister Rishi Sunak has “personally stepped in” to allow them to continue.

Takeaway pint rules brought in by the government during the pandemic to continue

A No10 source said: “Takeaway pints and al fresco drinks are not just a much-enjoyed addition to pub menus but also a welcome source of income for businesses recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

“The PM will always back British pubs. He’s listened to the industry and heard them loud and clear — now is not the time to call last orders on takeaway pints and the boost to business that they bring.”

Sunak later posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), quoting the article, saying: “I’ve heard the British pub industry loud and clear - takeaway pints are a boost for their businesses and our economy.

“That’s why they’re here to stay,” along with a beer emoji.

I’ve heard the British pub industry loud and clear - takeaway pints are a boost for their businesses and our economy.



That’s why they’re here to stay 🍻https://t.co/GaK6CguBre — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) August 13, 2023

The regime had already been extended twice in the pandemic but if the deadline hadn’t been axed, venues that wanted to continue serving takeaway pints would have needed to apply for approval from their local councils.

From 2020, the rules meant pubs could provide drinks in the street, where they have a licence to put tables and chairs, without needing permission to do so.

But now places with an on-site license will not need to change their current license, reports the BBC.

The public chose to return to pre-pandemic rules, says government

Official planning documents estimated between 8,500 and 12,800 venues were likely to continue selling takeaway pints.

Sunak decided to “overrule” the Home Office even though it had “canvassed opinion” from local councils, residents' groups and drinks retailers which found the “majority” of those who responded were in favour of returning to the pre-pandemic regulations.