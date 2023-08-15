The actions are expected to see over 20,000 union members walk out as part of a long-running dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The RMT strikes will impact 14 train operators with travellers already being told to make alternative plans to avoid travel issues.

Among them is Great Western Railway, which runs services through Newport.

So, you are prepared for when strike action is taking place, we have broken down the exact dates, the affected train operators and what has been said about the strikes.

When are the rail strikes in August and September 2023?





Members of the RMT Union will take strike action on the following two days:

Saturday, August 26;

Saturday, September 2.

Both strikes will last for 24 hours, from 12.01am until 11.59pm on both days.

Commuters are expected to be affected by strikes. (Image: PA)

What train operators will not be running during strikes?





The following 14 train operators will have limited to no service as RMT union members take strike action.

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

What has been said about RMT strike action?





Discussing the strikes, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement.”

Mick Lynch has discussed the strikes. (Image: PA)

Whilst the Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which brings railway companies together for customer service said: “With further strike action, the RMT are once again targeting customers looking to enjoy various sporting events, festivals and the end of the summer holidays, disrupting their plans and forcing more cars onto the road."

The Department for Transport has discussed the strikes with a spokesperson sharing: “The RMT leadership's decision to call more strikes and cynically target the travelling public over the Bank Holiday weekend is disappointing.

“The government has facilitated fair and reasonable pay offers. However, union bosses are opting to prolong this dispute by blocking their members from having a vote on these offers - we continue to urge that members are given their say, and disruption is brought to an end.”