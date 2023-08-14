Mr O'Grady was best known for his role as Lily Savage and for hosting Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs and shocked the nation with his sudden death in March aged 67.

The broadcaster's husband Andre Portasio shared the sad news with fans as it was later revealed O'Grady died from a sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Now the comedian and presenter's final TV project is set to premiere later this year.

Paul O'Grady's final show to air this year

Earlier this year, O'Grady's final episodes of For The Love Of Dogs aired on ITV with many fans expecting it to be his last project.

However, the late broadcaster has a final show to air, with Paul O'Grady's Great Elephant Adventure.

The show was filmed in Thailand last year and is set to be a two-part series focusing on the country's rescue elephants.

In the Great Elephant Adventure, O'Grady visits sanctuaries and brings awareness to the challenges faced by elephants in Thailand.

The broadcaster also gets to explore and enjoy local life by tasting native food and visiting temples and markets.

Although no exact date has been announced for the O'Grady's final show, it is expected to air in autumn 2023.

Amanda Holden is reportedly in talks to take over For The Love Of Dogs

Following O'Grady's sad passing, many fans are wondering if For The Love Of Dogs will return with a new host at the helm.

The Sun has reported that Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden could take on the role.

As a source told the news platform in May: "Execs just feel like it's too soon to make firm plans about the series, as it's barely been two months since he died.

"But the feeling at the home is that it's what Paul would have wanted.

"After all, he cared deeply about the animals in Battersea. Amanda is the natural choice to take over the job, not just because she’s an experienced presenter but because she also cares about the home and would do anything for them."