Just before the summer break, the popular morning chat show was hit with scandal following former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield's exit.

However, now Holly Willoughby is expected to return and will be joined by fan favourite presenter Alison Hammond.

This Morning is expected to be back on ITV1 at its regular time from September 4, with Hammond stepping up for a much bigger role.

Alison Hammond will join Holly Willoughby (Image: PA)

This Morning return with Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond

Willoughby and Hammond have previously hosted together on a number of occasions.

According to the MailOnline, a source has shared that ITV bosses think the presenter duo are "the dream team."

As the source said: "To ITV bosses, Holly and Alison are the dream team and it is also what Holly wanted and that is very important to those high up because they don't want to lose her.

"It shows how much Holly means business when it comes to saving This Morning from the trauma it has endured since the whole Schofield scandal. She is determined to keep things going."

The source also shared how ITV bosses are aware of how in-demand Hammond is, sharing: "Alison is in such demand across the whole television industry these days that it is impossible for her to commit to the show full time but Holly will do her very best to make sure they are together as much as possible."

The return of This Morning will see Willoughby host with Hammond on Monday and Tuesday before Craig Doyle steps in for two days with Hammond keeping the Friday slot with Dermot O'Leary.