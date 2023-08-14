Most known for his role as Del Boy in the British TV sitcom, the comedy star has revealed he will undergo surgery to have "a new bionic body part fitted”.

The 83-year-old played the iconic character on the BBC show from 1981 until 2003 alongside on-screen partner Nicholas Lyndhurst (Rodney Trotter).

But in a recent statement on Facebook, although he didn’t specify what surgery he was having, Sir David joked fans might "all want one,” reports The Mirror.

He said: "I am so very sorry for the disappointment and all the inconvenience it may cause but we are having to change the date of the forthcoming Only Fools and Horses Convention.

"Unfortunately I have just been advised I need a new bionic body part fitted. I won’t tell you which part it is, or you will all want one! And don’t worry it’s not being supplied by Monkey Harris, it’ll be the pukka gear.

"I really hope everyone will be able to make the new date (January 13th and 14th) and we can all have something cushty to look forward to! These events are such an enjoyable celebration for myself and the rest of the Only Fools cast, and it is such a privilege to meet so many of you, but I want to do it with the smile on my face I always have had."

His statement concluded with: "Once again, please accept my sincere apologies as it was not a decision I took at all lightly and I hope that you understand my situation. All cushty wishes until then."

The convention was due to take place in October this year but has been moved to January 13 and 14 at the DoubleTree By Hilton in Milton Keynes.

The change of dates has been confirmed on the official Only Fools and Horses appreciation society convention website.

Newsquest has also approached them for comment.