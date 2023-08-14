Stephanie Davis has teased the idea that her character is set to take over the beloved pub on the cobbles.

The former Hollyoaks actress recently joined the ITV soap, playing the role of Courtney Vance.

Taking to Instagram, Stephanie has potentially given fans a big clue as to what to expect from Courtney’s storyline in the near future.

She was pictured behind the bar of The Rovers Return, holding the beer taps as she pretended to pull a pint.

The pub has recently been put on the market in the show, with fears it could close for good.

Fans of the soap were clearly excited by the prospect of Stephanie’s Courtney Vance taking over ownership of the pub, with one saying: “Love this!”.

Another added: “I hope you've bought the Rovers that would put the cat among the pigeons”.

A third person questioned: “Are you taking over the pub lol?”

While a fourth added: “No way, I was trying to guess who would take over and never guessed you guys.”

Coronation Street airs on ITV1 and ITVX every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.