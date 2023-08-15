Consumer experts Which? have highlighted the risk, which targets victims with misleading adverts and encourages them to sign up for unrelated subscription packages.

The website, called Alltainment, also uses QR codes to redirect unsuspecting victims to its subscription packages.

One person told Which?: “I tried to sign up for a parking app and instead was directed to a site which took my card details and signed me up to pay £39.99 a month, nominally for an entertainment package.

Just Park confirmed that it was not affiliated with the site in any way and urged customers to report the scam. (Image: Getty/SolStock)

“This seems to have caught quite a few people out, according to Trustpilot. I think they are using the name of a defunct company.”

TrustPilot reviews showed that many people had tried to download parking apps, such as JustPark, but were redirected to Alltainment unknowingly.

Which? warned: “The Alltainment website was created less than a year ago, in November 2022.

“Trustpilot reviews for Alltainment date from 30 June 2023 onwards, suggesting it has only recently started operating in the UK.

“All but one review for this website on Trustpilot is one star, and while some people said they have no idea how they ended up paying a subscription to Alltainment, a closer look at the complaints reveals that this rogue firm seems to be targeting the public in two key ways.

“Parking apps: most reviewers said they tried to download parking apps but somehow ended up signing up for Alltainment instead.

“QR codes: others said they scanned QR codes - for example in person at a restaurant or online via various websites and unofficial app stores, and were diverted to Alltainment unwittingly.“

Just Park confirmed that it was not affiliated with the site in any way and urged customers to report the scam.

A spokesman told Which?: “We value and prioritise protecting our customers’ safety, and only operate through official channels to bring a secure experience to all users.

“For access to the official JustPark app and website, UK customers can visit the Apple App Store or the Android Play Store, or visit www.justpark.com.

“Promotional materials and digital advertisements posing as JustPark or as a JustPark vendor are fraudulent and should be reported to the relevant advertising platform.”