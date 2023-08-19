The main show ring hosted displays from Woolaston Bassets and the Usk Valley Working Gun Dogs among others and there were plenty of typical county show attractions to wander around.

These included livestock, dogs and the homecraft and horticulture marquees.

Another marquee housed a range of craft stalls and local produce was on sale in yet another one.

Woolaston Bassets proved popular with the visitors to Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes

Highland cattle were among the livestock on show. Picture: David Barnes

Different sheep breeds were on show. Picture: David Barnes

The sheep proved popular with some of the younger visitors to Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes

Dogs on show at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes

Dogs and their owners in the dog ring. Picture: David Barnes

The weather was changeable on the day but most people came prepared. Picture: David Barnes

The dog ring proved a popular attraction. Picture: David Barnes

Usk Valley Working Gun Dogs put on an interesting display of their skills. Picture: David Barnes

Flowers in the horticulture marquee. Picture: David Barnes

A selection of the jams and preserves entered into the homecraft section. Picture: David Barnes

Cakes were on display in the homecraft marquee. Picture: David Barnes

Visitors took a keen interest in the many and varied entries in the homecraft marquee. Picture: David Barnes

This knitted basket of vegetables won a first prize in the homecraft section. Picture: David Barnes

Chepstow Mayor Cllr Margaret Griffiths and Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter were among Chepstow town councillors manning the council's stand at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes

Fruit on display in the horticulture marquee. Picture: David Barnes

A whole range of trade stands and stalls surrounded the showground.

Among them were Gwent Wildlife Trust, Wye Valley Foods, Pingu and Wolf, Chepstow Town Council and NFU Mutual.