CHANGEABLE weather didn't deter the crowds who enjoyed the 2023 Chepstow Show at Chepstow Racecourse.
The main show ring hosted displays from Woolaston Bassets and the Usk Valley Working Gun Dogs among others and there were plenty of typical county show attractions to wander around.
These included livestock, dogs and the homecraft and horticulture marquees.
Another marquee housed a range of craft stalls and local produce was on sale in yet another one.
Woolaston Bassets proved popular with the visitors to Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes
Highland cattle were among the livestock on show. Picture: David Barnes
Different sheep breeds were on show. Picture: David Barnes
The sheep proved popular with some of the younger visitors to Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes
Dogs on show at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes
Dogs and their owners in the dog ring. Picture: David Barnes
The weather was changeable on the day but most people came prepared. Picture: David Barnes
The dog ring proved a popular attraction. Picture: David Barnes
Usk Valley Working Gun Dogs put on an interesting display of their skills. Picture: David Barnes
Flowers in the horticulture marquee. Picture: David Barnes
A selection of the jams and preserves entered into the homecraft section. Picture: David Barnes
Cakes were on display in the homecraft marquee. Picture: David Barnes
Visitors took a keen interest in the many and varied entries in the homecraft marquee. Picture: David Barnes
This knitted basket of vegetables won a first prize in the homecraft section. Picture: David Barnes
Chepstow Mayor Cllr Margaret Griffiths and Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter were among Chepstow town councillors manning the council's stand at Chepstow Show. Picture: David Barnes
Fruit on display in the horticulture marquee. Picture: David Barnes
A whole range of trade stands and stalls surrounded the showground.
Among them were Gwent Wildlife Trust, Wye Valley Foods, Pingu and Wolf, Chepstow Town Council and NFU Mutual.
