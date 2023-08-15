The work includes 400 metres of new walking and cycling route around two sides of the Recreation Ground. This will work alongside the widened 180m-long shared use walking and cycle path, which runs from Court Farm Road to the school, along the edge of the Recreation Ground.

There is also £50,000 of Safer Routes in Communities funding, which will allow an inspection of the roads outside all schools in the borough.

This will aim to identify opportunities to improve road safety, such as restricting vehicle access during school start and finish times.

Additional funding has also been awarded for smaller projects such as dropped kerbs, new bike racks and benches, and the identification and design of future projects.

It comes as last year’s work to widen the 600 metres of path along Edlogan Way in Cwmbran has been completed to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists to use the route.

The work included resurfacing the path, replacing the old crossing with a new Toucan crossing, improving other crossing points, and installing new benches and bike racks at the local shops and school. The first part of the route was completed at the end of the Covid restrictions, and together with the most recent work, over 1km of Edlogan Way has been upgraded.

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen Council's executive member for the environment, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Welsh Government for once again awarded us this funding. It really makes a difference to our active travel networks and helps us to plan for more in the future.

“We are committed to reducing climate change and improving residents' mental health and well-being, and being able to offer more active travel routes we hope that residents can ditch the car more and get outside in the fresh air.

“We know not everyone can actively travel all of the time, but by cutting down the odd car or bus journey can really make a difference to the environment.”