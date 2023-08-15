Andrew Hill, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, told his then-partner “at some point today you’re going to die”, before he stabbed her friend with a Stanley knife and also began to stab himself during the chaotic incident, which occurred on July 29 at a caravan park near Llangorse, Powys.

Hill, 61, was jailed by Judge Jeremy Jenkins for a total of 12 months at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, August 14.

He previously admitted five charges in total; including threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), two counts of possessing a bladed article and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon.

Prosecutor Ross McQuillan-Johnson told the court Hill’s partner at the time worked at the caravan park.

He said: “She went to work at 8.30am with a friend, who she had been staying with her for a number of nights.

“They were walking towards the toilet block when they saw the defendant walking towards them with a carrier bag in his hand. He told his partner ‘You are dead’, which is when she noticed he was holding a rolling pin.”

Mr McQuillan-Johnson said the woman ran away but Hill threw the rolling pin at her. She took shelter behind her friend’s car, which is when Hill produced a Stanley knife from his pocket.

“He shouted at her ‘If you want to die, you die with me’ and he started stabbing himself in the leg. He told her ‘At some point today you’re going to die’,” he said.

Hill then turned his attention to his ex-partner's friend, which resulted in him stabbing her in the hand.

“She managed to get the bag away from the defendant, which is when she saw a black handled kitchen knife, which she threw in bush to prevent him from using it again,” said Ms McQuillan-Johnson.

The caravan site owner was called and arrived on the scene quickly. Hill had by this point gone back to his caravan, which is where he was when police arrested him.

Hilary Roberts, representing Hill, said the defendant was “clearly not coping” at the time.

“He has been reliant on medication to cope with stress and anxiety,” said Mr Roberts.

“He was out of control on this occasion. There had been a dispute between him and his partner. He lives in Newport but they have a caravan in Llangorse. He felt marooned there.

“They had travelled there in her vehicle. He wanted to return home, but she wouldn’t give him a lift.

“He stabbed himself in the leg, which is an indication he was not thinking clearly or acting rationally.

“This was something that was out of character and borne out of stress which went beyond breaking point.”

Judge Jenkins told Hill he was “completely out of control” and described his behaviour as “outrageous”.

He was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment for making the threats to kill. Another 24 weeks was added for the ABH and for the weapons offences he was ordered to serve a further 24 weeks, but these will all run concurrently.

The judge also handed Hill a five-year restraining order.