A National Express service (number 507) from London to South Wales on Thursday, August 10, was scheduled to stop at Chepstow before heading on to Newport.

However, as passenger Becky Charlton explained, this did not happen as planned.

"They refused to double back and drop us off at Chepstow when the [Severn] bridge was closed," she said.

Ms Charlton explained that she was among 20 people with valid tickets to Chepstow.

"We were left stranded without a care in the centre of Newport at half past midnight," she said.

"We were forced to make there own way home.

"There were children too."

Another passenger on the coach said: “I thought driver was joking that he wasn't stopping in Chepstow as per our booking.

“He was deadly serious.”

Ms Charlton said she had since received a message from National Express, in which the travel company says: “I can see that there was a stop chance for your service running to Chepstow due to National Highways maintenance work.

“The nearest stop that coaches would drop off passengers was Newport or Bristol and you should have been informed via email of this change.

“I do apologise for any inconvenience or upset caused.

“However, the best we would be able to offer you as an apology is the complimentary (free journey) voucher that can be redeemed on any single or return journey anywhere in the UK.”

However, Ms Charlton said: "No one on the coach received an email.

"We had to wait in the centre of Newport on our own."

A spokesperson for Nation Express confirmed an investigation was under way into "what went wrong in our communication process".

They said: “We can confirm that our 507 service was unable to serve its planned stop at Chepstow on Thursday 10 August due to the closure of the M48 Severn Bridge.

"Instead, we stopped at Newport. For any stop or service changes we would normally notify our customers in advance however unfortunately on this occasion, we failed to do so.

"We apologise to all our customers who were affected by this experience for the inconvenience caused.

"This is not the level of customer experience we aim to provide and we have since contacted the customers to arrange a full refund and compensation.

"We take incidents of this nature seriously and an immediate investigation is under way to find out what went wrong in our normal customer communication process.”