The road will be closed between the Glainbaiden roundabout south of Abergavenny and the Brynmawr Roundabout between 6am and 8pm on Saturday, August 19, and again between 6am and 6pm the following day.

The closure is in place as part of a series of roadworks carrying out repairs and maintenance to the barrier of the Jack Williams Bridge.

Diversions will be in place directing westbound drivers south to Pontypool, then along the A472 to Crumlin, and north on the A467 to rejoin the dual carriageway at Brynmawr, and the reverse for those travelling east.

A statement on the Traffic Wales website reads: “Motorists will be able to cross the A465 at Saleyard from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and vice versa.

"Motorists will also be able to cross the A465 using side roads, at Gilwern from Station Road in the south to Main Road in the north and vice versa.

“Emergency vehicles are able to pass through the works during the closures. The road can also be reopened in the event of disruption on the M4.”