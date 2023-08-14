An address in Wells Close, Newport, was raided by police on Friday, August 4.

A 75-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, both from the Newport area, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - crack cocaine and heroin.

Drugs seized in the raid. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

Cash seized in the raid. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

They have both since been released under investigation.

Thanks to the assistance of Police Dog (PD) Freddie, a large quantity of heroin, crack cocaine and cash was seized from the property.

Officer in the case, PC Max Lloyd said: “This warrant was carried out following community concerns about drug use.

PD Freddie helped make the collar. Picture: Gwent Police (Image: Gwent Police)

"The supply of illegal drugs has a detrimental impact on our communities, and we will continue to take enforcement action against those involved in this type of criminality.

“The support of and help of the local community is vital to this work and I would encourage people to let us know about any suspicious or unusual activity in their area so that we can take action."

Help Gwent Police investigate Newport drugs den

“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111," PC Lloyd said.

"Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.”