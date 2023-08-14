A BOY is wanted by police after a dispersal order was put in place in Rhymney at the weekend following the theft of a vehicle by a teenager.
Gwent Police are continuing to investigate reports of anti-social behaviour in High Street, Rhymney.
In particular, their investigation is focused on the area between 8pm and 10pm on Thursday, August 10.
Following the disorder, a boy, aged 15 from Rhymney, was arrested for taking a vehicle without consent. He has since been released on police bail.
Officers would also like to speak to the boy pictured above, who was seen in the area, and may be able to help their enquiries.
Help police investigate Rhymney anti-social behaviour
If you have any information, you believe may help our investigation, please call 101, or message Gwent Police on social media, quoting the following reference: 2300267648.
