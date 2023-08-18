Some Ebbw Vale residents have raised concerns with the plans by developer Cenin, with proximity to their homes being a primary issue.

The “overwhelming and unavoidable presence”, of the turbines, as described by the Lavender Test, can be considered a justifiable reason for refusing the windfarms’ permission.

For Victoria resident Steven Millard, who has lived in the area for over 30 years, his main issue with the development is that it will be only 750 metres from his home, impair his view and “be really disruptive to residential daily life”.

He feels that, although the visual disruption would not be as significant in areas of Ebbw Vale such as Waunlwyd or Garden City, Victoria has been forgotten after not being one of the sample areas for assessment.

As such, he believes it is “unacceptable to say this would have no significant impact on all residents”.

Manmoel Common is part of a UNESCO area, meaning it has been recognised for its importance to the industrial revolution.

For many, like Mr Millard, there is concern that this would ruin the visuals that encouraged many to visit the area.

He was keen to stress that the turbines would stop the site being popular with dog walkers and other tourists.

“They would forgo the whole point of living here as a place of natural beauty,” he said. “The loss of open hilltops would render the area as undesirable for tourism, with the valleys looking industrialised and uninviting.”

There is also the matter of public access to Ebbw Vale and public safety to consider.

Mr Millard is one of several people who see the over 1,000-tonne turbines as a massive threat to those who would end up living within one kilometre of the site.

Several popular walking paths including the Sirhowy and Ebbw Fawr Trails and Manmoel Road, would have to be closed for an extended period during construction.

Mr Millard said that the plans for the windfarms, including Manmoel, as well as three around Mynydd Carn y Cefn, Abertillery and Llanhilleth, would cause significant increased residential visual impact for all surrounding areas and as such “should not be given permission to go ahead”.

Many residents who have expressed issue with the planned development are willing to cede that there is a need for more renewable energy.

Mr Millard doesn’t believe the turbines are necessary as he thinks the renewable energy quota can be met using offshore wind turbines.

The Welsh Government has already earmarked Manmoel Common as an area that would be potentially suitable for wind energy as part of their planning policy.

A spokesperson for the developer Cenin said: “The common has fantastic capacity for wind energy due to its great wind speeds.

"Ebbw Vale was a hugely important part of the Industrial Revolution. We’re excited to now be at the forefront of the ‘Electric Economy Revolution’, where sustainable locally produced power is generated and used locally.

“The project’s aim is to create an Energy Hub in Ebbw Vale that will allow us to supply local, stable, and green electricity to benefit the community.

"Locally produced wind energy like our Manmoel Wind project will make a meaningful contribution to increase our energy security, be cost effective and sustainable which is needed now more than ever.

"Cenin have been engaging with the local communities around Manmoel Wind since 2018.

"We’ve engaged with a number of Community Councils, politicians, Commoners as well as Borough Councillors and local residents.

"We were thrilled to drop informative brochures to 20,000 homes and host ‘Drop-in Sessions’ giving local residents the chance to meet the developer and ask questions.”