Emergency services were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport last night at around 7:48pm, Monday 14 August.

A police cordon was put in place (Image: Daniel Lee James)

Initial crews faced a ‘significant fire’ and those who lived close to the blaze were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The large fire which could be seen for miles was contained by midnight, but emergency crews will maintain a presence at the scene throughout today.

The blaze could be seen for miles (Image: Nige Lancaster-Moore)

Statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue

Statement from group manager Mike Evans of South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1948 this evening, we were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport. Control promptly mobilised three fire appliances, 1 water bowser, 1 aerial ladder platform and several specialist officers to the scene.

“On arrival, the initial crews were faced with a significant fire and at its height, 6 fire appliances, 3 water bowsers and 2 aerial ladders were in attendance.

“Crews did a tremendous job in preventing the fire spread and contained the fire by midnight.

The fire broke out in Newport last night (Image: Daniel Lee James)

“South Wales fire and rescues were assisted greatly by a number of agencies, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police, local businesses and Wales and West Utilities. Crews will continue to maintain a presence throughout the night and tomorrow.

“A joint investigation will begin with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police into the cause of the fire.”

The fire caused Nash Road near the Mazda Garage to the bottom of Meadow Road to be closed and also from Glan Llyn Roundabout near Landrover towards Queensway.