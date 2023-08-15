The pictures were taken by Paul Mabe yesterday evening, while the fire was at its height.

In the pictures, you can see the smoke still billowing from a factory in the Nash Road area of the city as fire crews far below battle to contain the blaze.

Picture: Luke Rossiter (Image: Paul Mabe)

At the time, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement saying: “At 1948 this evening, we were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport. Control promptly mobilised three fire appliances, one water bowser, one aerial ladder platform and several specialist officers to the scene.

Picture: Luke Rossiter (Image: Paul Mabe)

“On arrival, the initial crews were faced with a significant fire and at its height, six fire appliances, three water bowsers and two aerial ladders were in attendance.

“Crews did a tremendous job in preventing the fire spread and contained the fire by midnight.

Picture: Luke Rossiter (Image: Luke Rossiter)

“South Wales fire and rescues were assisted greatly by a number of agencies, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police, local businesses and Wales and West Utilities. Crews will continue to maintain a presence throughout the night and tomorrow.

“A joint investigation will begin with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police into the cause of the fire.”

The fire caused Nash Road near the Mazda Garage to the bottom of Meadow Road to be closed and also from Glan Llyn Roundabout near Landrover towards Queensway.