The Spitfire was one of the highlights of the weekend which also saw military displays, re-enactors in period costumes, music from the era, weapon firing demonstrations and a collection of military and civilian vehicles.

Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were at the event and we are sharing some of their pictures here.

The iconic shape of a Spitfire flying over to celebrate Blaenavon Heritage Railway's wartime event. Picture: Robin Birt

German Officers on the station. Picture: Ray Saysell

Free French. Picture: Ray Saysell

Inside a 1940s railway cottage. Picture: Ray Saysell

RAF Military Provost looking for a downed Luftwaffe pilot. Picture: Ray Saysell

A trio dressed up for the event. Picture: Robin Birt

A car from the 1940s. Picture: Robin Birt

One of the exhibitions at the heritage event. Picture: Robin Birt

One of those taking part in the wartime event. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry

All dressed up in 1940s fashion. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry

Both sides were represented at the wartime event. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry

A range of vehicles were on display. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry

'Jan's Grandmother's place - after her own home had been bombed out'. Picture: Granville Joxies

An unexploded bomb at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway 1930s and 1940s weekend. Picture: Granville Joxies

Entertainment included music from the era. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry

For more information on the South Wales Argus Camera Club, or to get involved, click here.

For more information on the Blaenavon Heritage Railway visit bhrailway.co.uk/