BLAENAVON'S Heritage Railway celebrated its 40th anniversary with a special wartime weekend which included a flypast by one of Britain's most iconic planes.
The Spitfire was one of the highlights of the weekend which also saw military displays, re-enactors in period costumes, music from the era, weapon firing demonstrations and a collection of military and civilian vehicles.
Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were at the event and we are sharing some of their pictures here.
The iconic shape of a Spitfire flying over to celebrate Blaenavon Heritage Railway's wartime event. Picture: Robin Birt
German Officers on the station. Picture: Ray Saysell
Free French. Picture: Ray Saysell
Inside a 1940s railway cottage. Picture: Ray Saysell
RAF Military Provost looking for a downed Luftwaffe pilot. Picture: Ray Saysell
A trio dressed up for the event. Picture: Robin Birt
A car from the 1940s. Picture: Robin Birt
One of the exhibitions at the heritage event. Picture: Robin Birt
One of those taking part in the wartime event. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry
All dressed up in 1940s fashion. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry
Both sides were represented at the wartime event. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry
A range of vehicles were on display. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry
'Jan's Grandmother's place - after her own home had been bombed out'. Picture: Granville Joxies
An unexploded bomb at the Blaenavon Heritage Railway 1930s and 1940s weekend. Picture: Granville Joxies
Entertainment included music from the era. Picture: Alan Gordon Parry
For more information on the South Wales Argus Camera Club, or to get involved, click here.
For more information on the Blaenavon Heritage Railway visit bhrailway.co.uk/
