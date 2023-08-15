Harley Mapstone was last seen leaving his home address in Pontypool at around 10am on Thursday, August 10.

At the time officers were concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

Harley Mapstone has been found (Image: Gwent Police)

Gwent Police announced that the 13-year-old has been found and the force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Harley Mapstone, 13, who had been reported missing, has now been found.

“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”