A 13-YEAR-OLD boy who was reported missing by police, has now been found.
Harley Mapstone was last seen leaving his home address in Pontypool at around 10am on Thursday, August 10.
At the time officers were concerned for the teenager’s welfare.
Gwent Police announced that the 13-year-old has been found and the force thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Harley Mapstone, 13, who had been reported missing, has now been found.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here