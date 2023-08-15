Tomorrow is A-level results day and next week will be the turn of those who have taken GCSEs – I hope everyone receiving their results get the outcome they want, and my thanks go to all the dedicated staff who guide and support our young people throughout their school careers.

For those yet to decide on their next steps, we are here to support you. Your school, college, Careers Wales, and other schemes such as Newport Youth Academy can offer advice – make sure you reach out as there are many options available to you.

I would also like to recognise the efforts of some of Newport’s primary schools. Last month, three schools received glowing reports from the official inspection body Estyn. Pentrepoeth, St Mary’s RC and St Woolos Primary Schools received amazing feedback, not only about their educational achievements, but how they are caring, inclusive and community-focused schools.

For those starting or returning to primary school there is also good news. From this September all primary school pupils in Newport will be able to have a free school meal – we’ve worked hard to roll out the universal free school meal offer ahead of the Welsh Government’s target date in 2024 so every primary pupil can benefit.

If you would have traditionally been eligible for free school meals, make sure you still get in touch as there is extra support available, such as help with the cost of school uniform and other essentials – more information is available on the council’s website.

As September draws near there are many opportunities available to those a little further on in their education journey – if are you are thinking of retraining, broadening your skills or just trying something new, our latest adult community learning programme is now out.

The programme for the 2023/24 academic year features courses including essential skills in literacy and numeracy, GCSEs in English and maths, holiday Spanish, British Sign Language, digital literacy, independent living skills for adults with learning disabilities and much more. New for this year we are also offering food safety for catering and first aid for mental health.