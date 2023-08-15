Emergency services were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport at around 7.48pm yesterday, Monday, August 14, and a joint investigation is to be launched by the police and fire service into the fire.

Initial crews faced a "significant fire" and those who lived close to the blaze were advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

The industrial unit is in tatters (Image: Newsquest)

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police, local businesses and Wales and West Utilities.

Firefighters used specialised equipment to battle the "significant" fire, which could be seen for miles.

Aerial shot of the blaze (Image: My_hobby_snaps_south_wales)

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue said: “At approximately 7.48pm on Monday, August 14, 2023, we received reports of a commercial fire on Nash Mead in Newport.

“Multiple crews from across South Wales attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues.

“The fire was managed by using specialist equipment including a water bowser and an aerial ladder platform.

“A stop message was received at approximately 12.41am on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.”

A police cordon was put in place (Image: Daniel Lee James)

The fire caused Nash Road near the Mazda Garage to the bottom of Meadow Road to be closed and also from Glan Llyn Roundabout near Land Rover towards Queensway.

A statement from South Wales Fire and Rescue group manager Mike Evans on Monday evening said: “At 19.48 this evening, we were notified of a factory unit on fire in the Nash area of Newport. Control promptly mobilised three fire appliances, one water bowser, one aerial ladder platform and several specialist officers to the scene.

The fire could be seen for miles (Image: Nige Lancaster-Moore)

“On arrival, the initial crews were faced with a significant fire and at its height, six fire appliances, three water bowsers and two aerial ladders were in attendance.

“A joint investigation will begin with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Gwent Police into the cause of the fire.”

A fire service spokesman also said last night: “South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were assisted greatly by a number of agencies, including the Welsh Ambulance Service, Gwent Police, local businesses and Wales and West Utilities.

"Crews will continue to maintain a presence throughout the night and tomorrow (Tuesday)."

The huge fire (Image: Daniel Lee James)

The Welsh Ambulance service sent three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and two rapid response vehicles.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called yesterday (August 14), at approximately 8.19pm, to reports of a fire at Queensway industrial estate, Newport”.

“We sent three Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles and two rapid response vehicles to the scene but were not required”.