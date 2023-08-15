The two-way crash too place on Emlyn Street on Saturday, August 12.

Officers attended the scene alongside personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 60-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision, involving two cars, on Emlyn Street, Newport at around 11.40am on Saturday, August 12.

At the time of the crash Gwent Police advised those travelling around Usk Way to avoid the area and Newport bus services were affected.