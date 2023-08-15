The Bosch Styline Toaster has a fault which can lead to the electronics overheating causing a toaster to catch fire.

Anyone who has purchased the affected toaster should disconnect it from the mains and leave it unused.

The recalled products have batch codes of FD0201 to FD0306 and were sold between January 2022 and May 2023.

Product Recall for Bosch Styline Toaster presenting risks of fire and injuries.https://t.co/0o3e9A88nV#productrecall #ukrecallsandalerts pic.twitter.com/cR9P4Nok9g — Office for Product Safety and Standards (@OfficeforSandS) August 11, 2023

Bosch said: “Our quality checks have revealed a technical fault. Under certain circumstances, the technical fault can lead to the electronics overheating and may cause a toaster fire. This might endanger your safety.

“BSH requests all consumers to check whether their appliance is affected by this voluntary safety measure.

“Please note: To minimize safety risks and as a precaution, please disconnect your affected toaster from the mains supply and do not use it.

“Please call us at +44 1536 436236 if you have problems verifying whether your appliance is affected or if you have any further questions.

“We offer every owner of an affected toaster a free exchange or a refund. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

The Office for Product Safety Standards (OPSS) added: “The product presents a risk of fire and injuries as quality checks have revealed a technical fault. Under certain circumstances, this fault can lead to the electronics overheating and a toaster fire starting.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”