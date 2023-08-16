The junction in Caerleon Road outside the Grange University Hospital was created ahead of the site opening its doors in November 2020 - and is itself close to a major roundabout on the A4042, used by thousands of drivers every day travelling north towards Pontypool and Abergavenny, and south towards Newport.

And residents in the area have become concerned about safety at the roundabout.

“I am constantly worried that there’ll be a really nasty accident one day and I’ll witness it,” said Roger Tayler of Twm Barlwm View, a road which backs onto the roundabout.

Mr Tayler has lived in the area for years and has witnessed numerous close calls and minor accidents. He believes they don’t get reported because they are considered too minimal by those involved.

Roger and Sandra Tayler have lived in Twm Barlwm View for over 25 years (Image: Roger Tayler)

Mr Tayler believes the lack of a warning sign for the sharp turning into his road straight off the roundabout leads to accidents too.

“People aren’t aware of this turning, so I’ve had someone go into the back of my car, and so has my son when driving into this road,” he said.

The signage has been cited as a main reason why these accidents are happening with such a frightening frequency, saying: "Something must be done, otherwise we’ll end up with ambulances involved in these accidents, causing issues for the hospital.”

It is not only drivers that are causing incidents on the roundabout. Mr Tayler's wife, Sandra, has seen motorcyclists as well.

"I've seen so many motorbikes collide with the kerbs and signs, knocking them off or scratching their own paintwork," she said.

The roundabout at the Grange Hospital. Picture: Google Maps (Image: Google Maps)

Cllr Karl Gauden, who covers Llanfrechfa and Ponthir, is keen to improve safety on the roundabout, and said Wales' new default 20mph speed limit, which will come into force on September 17, would hopefully help with this.

“At the moment, average speed on the roundabout is on the limit, but slowing that down might encourage people to pay more attention to the layout and signs on the road,” he said.

Torfaen County Borough Council's executive member for the environment Cllr Mandy Owen said new signs and bollards had been commissioned by the council following a safety review.

"We are just waiting for the sign manufacturer and installer to give us a date, but we are hopeful it will be in the next month," she said.

"Once this is done six reflective bollards will be installed on the northbound approach to the roundabout to advise road users of the imminent bend to the right.

"The bollards can only be installed once the signage is in place."

She added the council only records data on accidents reported to it by the emergency services.

"Our records show there have been no reported personal injury accidents at this site over the last five years", she said. "However, that is not to say there have been no incidents, so officers will continue to work with the community and local councillors and will monitor the situation.”